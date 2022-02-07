Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $80.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Encompass Health traded as low as $58.94 and last traded at $60.37, with a volume of 353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.25.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 44.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $137,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 17.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 32.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 487,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,030,000 after buying an additional 118,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Company Profile (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

