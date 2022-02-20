Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Body

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) rose 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $111.31 and last traded at $111.31. Approximately 880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 266,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.71.

WIRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $3.74. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 446.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,458,000 after purchasing an additional 457,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 182.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,808,000 after purchasing an additional 148,654 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 288.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 185,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,483,000 after purchasing an additional 137,514 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 97,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 57.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after purchasing an additional 88,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

