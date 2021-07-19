Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR): Price Down $-1.05 (-4.23)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.11 (-0.46)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for EDR

At the time of this writing, EDR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.11 (-0.46%) from the hour prior. EDR has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

EDR ranks 38th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Entertainment stocks.

EDR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, EDR’s price is down $-1.05 (-4.23%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< EDR: Daily RSI Analysis For EDR, its RSI is now at 61.3971.

EDR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

