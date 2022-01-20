Endeavour Mining’s (EDV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,800 ($38.20) price objective on the stock.

EDV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,500 ($34.11) to GBX 2,600 ($35.48) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 1,316 ($17.96) price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.56) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of LON EDV opened at GBX 1,700 ($23.20) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,694.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,718.52. The company has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 1,505 ($20.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,150 ($29.34).

