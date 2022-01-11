Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR): Price Now Near $41.08; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ENR

Currently, ENR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.36 (0.88%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that ENR has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electrical Equipment stocks, ENR ranks 5th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ENR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ENR’s price is up $0.37 (0.91%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Energizer Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ENR: Daily RSI Analysis For ENR, its RSI is now at 92.7805.

ENR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

