Energy Co Of Minas Gerais (CIG): Price Now Near $2.34; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CIG

Currently, CIG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.86%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as CIG has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Utilities stocks, CIG ranks 58th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CIG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, CIG’s price is up $0.03 (1.3%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Energy Co Of Minas Gerais’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< CIG: Daily RSI Analysis For CIG, its RSI is now at 100.

