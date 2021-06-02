Energy Co Of Minas Gerais (CIG): Price Now Near $2.65; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for CIG

Currently, CIG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.76%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that CIG has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Utilities stocks, CIG ranks 45th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

CIG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, CIG’s price is up $0.03 (1.34%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as CIG has now gone up 5 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Energy Co Of Minas Gerais’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.