Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.09

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.09 and traded as low as $1.58. Energy Focus shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 241,774 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.55.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 117.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Focus by 61.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Focus by 25.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions