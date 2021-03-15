Energy Transfer LP (ET): Price Down $-0.13 (-1.53)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.08 (-0.95)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ET

Currently, ET (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.95%) from the hour prior. ET has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on ET; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ET’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ET’s price is down $-0.13 (-1.53%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ET’s price action over the past 90 days.

