Enerpac Tool Group Corp (EPAC): Price Down $-0.02 (-0.06)% Over Past Day, Up $0.09 (0.35)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for EPAC

Currently, EPAC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.09 (0.35%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

EPAC ranks 61st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Machinery stocks.

EPAC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, EPAC’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.06%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row EPAC has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Enerpac Tool Group Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< EPAC: Daily RSI Analysis For EPAC, its RSI is now at 74.2857.

EPAC and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

