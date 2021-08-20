ENERPLUS Corp (ERF): Price Down $-0.07 (-1.43)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.05 (-1.12)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ERF

At the moment, ERF (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-1.12%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

ERF ranks 53rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

ERF’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ERF’s price is down $-0.07 (-1.43%) from the day prior. ERF has seen its price go down 9 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ERF’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ERF: Daily RSI Analysis For ERF, its RSI is now at 0.

ERF and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

