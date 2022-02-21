Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €19.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ETF Daily News Team
Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €19.50 ($22.16) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.34) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.75) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.75) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.02) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.39 ($18.62).

Engie stock opened at €14.48 ($16.45) on Monday. Engie has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($13.82) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($17.23). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.66.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

