Eni Spa (E): Price Down $-0.03 (-0.12)% Over Past Day, Up $0.06 (0.24)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for E

Currently, E (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.24%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that E has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

E ranks 50th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

E’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, E’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.12%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Eni Spa’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

