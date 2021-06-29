Eni Spa (E): Price Now Near $24.48; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for E

At the time of this writing, E (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.29%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

E ranks 82nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

E’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, E’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.2%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that E has seen 2 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Eni Spa’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.