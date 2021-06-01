Eni Spa (E): Price Now Near $25.18; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for E

At the time of this writing, E (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.08%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks, E ranks 61st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

E’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, E’s price is up $0.62 (2.54%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 day moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows E’s price action over the past 90 days.