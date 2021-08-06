Eni Spa (E): Price Up $0.18 (0.75)% Over Past Day, Up $0.02 (0.08)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for E

At the time of this writing, E (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.08%) from the hour prior. E has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

E ranks 32nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

E’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, E’s price is up $0.18 (0.75%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as E has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Eni Spa’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< E: Daily RSI Analysis For E, its RSI is now at 50.6667.

E and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market