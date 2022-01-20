EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC): Price Down $-0.02 (-0.25)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.11 (-1.38)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ENLC

At the moment, ENLC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.11 (-1.38%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ENLC has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

ENLC ranks 57th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

ENLC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ENLC’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.25%) from the day prior. ENLC has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ENLC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ENLC: Daily RSI Analysis ENLC’s RSI now stands at 84.6154.

ENLC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

