EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $8.67. EnLink Midstream shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 13,258 shares changing hands.

The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -118.42%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENLC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 72,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

About EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

