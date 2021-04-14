Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH): Price Now Near $154.79; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ENPH

At the time of this writing, ENPH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.79 (-1.14%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as ENPH has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ENPH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ENPH’s price is up $1.3 (0.85%) from the day prior. ENPH has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ENPH’s price action over the past 90 days.

For ENPH News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on ENPH may find value in this recent story:

Enphase Energy Announces Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

FREMONT, Calif., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, announced today that the Company will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021. The live webcast can be accessed on the Enphase Energy Investor Relations website at investor.enphase.com, and a recorded version of the call will also be available there approximately one hour after the call. What:Enphase Energy’s First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Date:Tuesday, April 27, 2021 Time:4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Live Call:877.644.1284 International: +1.707.287.9355 Participant Passcode: 3396792 Replay:United States: 855.859.2056International: +1.404.537.3406Passcode: 3396792 About Enphase Energy, Inc. Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 32 million microinverters, and approximately 1.4 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the E logo, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners. Contact: Adam HinckleyEnphase Energy, Inc.Investor [email protected] +1-707-763-4784, x. 7354

