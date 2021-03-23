Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH): Price Now Near $161.4; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ENPH

Currently, ENPH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.3 (-0.19%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that ENPH has seen 3 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ENPH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ENPH’s price is up $0.21 (0.13%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that ENPH has seen 3 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ENPH’s price action over the past 90 days.

