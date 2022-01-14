EnQuest (LON:ENQ) PT Lowered to GBX 32

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from GBX 34 ($0.46) to GBX 32 ($0.43) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. boosted their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 26 ($0.35) to GBX 35 ($0.48) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.48) price objective on shares of EnQuest in a report on Tuesday.

LON ENQ opened at GBX 20.98 ($0.28) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £395.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19. EnQuest has a 52 week low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 27.40 ($0.37).

In other news, insider Amjad Bseisu bought 1,497,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £284,437.03 ($386,096.14). Also, insider John Winterman acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($54,296.19). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,397,411 shares of company stock worth $45,601,606.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

