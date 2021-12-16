Ensign Group Inc (ENSG): Price Now Near $77.73; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ENSG

Currently, ENSG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.28 (-0.36%) from the hour prior. ENSG has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Healthcare stocks, ENSG ranks 56th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ENSG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ENSG’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.03%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that ENSG has seen 2 straight down days. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Ensign Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ENSG: Daily RSI Analysis For ENSG, its RSI is now at 28.6713.

ENSG and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

