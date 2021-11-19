Ensign Group Inc (ENSG): Price Now Near $81.88; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ENSG

Currently, ENSG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.13 (-0.16%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as ENSG has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ENSG ranks 62nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Healthcare stocks.

ENSG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ENSG’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.11%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row ENSG has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ENSG’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ENSG: Daily RSI Analysis For ENSG, its RSI is now at 75.7143.

ENSG and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For ENSG News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on ENSG may find value in this recent story:

Ensign Group (ENSG) Buys Facilities to Boost Real Estate Suite

Ensign Group (ENSG) acquires five skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in three U.S. states. The move underscores ENSG’s efforts to grow its real estate portfolio and boost U.S. presence.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market