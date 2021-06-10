Entegris Inc (ENTG): Price Now Near $115.08; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ENTG

At the time of this writing, ENTG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.48 (-1.27%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ENTG ranks 3rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Rubber and Plastic Products stocks.

ENTG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ENTG’s price is up $1.3 (1.14%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Entegris Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.