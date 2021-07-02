Entegris Inc (ENTG): Price Now Near $119.59; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ENTG

At the time of this writing, ENTG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.56 (0.47%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on ENTG; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Rubber and Plastic Products stocks, ENTG ranks 1st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ENTG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ENTG’s price is up $1.14 (0.96%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Entegris Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

ENTG: Daily RSI Analysis

  • For ENTG, its RSI is now at 19.2536.
  • ENTG and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

