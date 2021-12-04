Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) PT Raised to $165.00 at Loop Capital

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $148.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris has a twelve month low of $90.77 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.68.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $193,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,019 shares of company stock worth $9,917,502 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Entegris by 15.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit