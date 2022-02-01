Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-1.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.60 million.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $119.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.68 and its 200-day moving average is $130.83. Entegris has a 52-week low of $93.50 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.00.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entegris stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Entegris worth $15,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

