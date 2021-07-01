Entergy Corp (ETR): Price Now Near $100.67; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ETR

At the time of this writing, ETR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.55 (0.55%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as ETR has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

ETR ranks 3rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

ETR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ETR’s price is up $0.98 (0.98%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ETR’s price action over the past 90 days.