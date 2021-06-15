Entergy Corp (ETR): Price Now Near $109.12; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ETR

At the moment, ETR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.2 (0.18%) from the hour prior. ETR has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

ETR ranks 13th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

ETR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ETR’s price is up $0.22 (0.21%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as ETR has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Entergy Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.