Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Envista posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.69 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.75. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Envista by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

