Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 521,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780,814 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $21,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVST. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Envista by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 63,520 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Envista by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 14,656 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Envista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,705,000 after buying an additional 598,953 shares during the period.

Envista stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

NVST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $2,356,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

