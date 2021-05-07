Eog Resources Inc (EOG): Price Up $3.75 (4.87)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.22 (-0.27)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for EOG

At the time of this writing, EOG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.22 (-0.27%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

EOG ranks 2nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

EOG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, EOG’s price is up $3.75 (4.87%) from the day prior. EOG has seen its price go up 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows EOG’s price action over the past 90 days.

For EOG News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on EOG may find value in this recent story:

EOG Resources Q1 profit soars as oil price rebounds

EOG Resources (EOG) +3.7% post-market after Q1 adjusted earnings beat estimates, nearly tripling from a year ago, and declaring a surprise special dividend.Q1 GAAP earnings skyrocketed to $677M, or $1.16/share, from $10M, or $0.02/share, in the same quarter last year.After generating a quarterly record $1.1B of free cash flow, EOG declared…

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market