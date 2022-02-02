EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in EOG Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $345,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in EOG Resources by 34.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,560 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 70.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in EOG Resources by 467.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 222,628 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 183,361 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $113.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $114.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.73.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.03%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

