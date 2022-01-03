EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 78.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 9,149 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in EOG Resources by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $288,359,000 after purchasing an additional 358,584 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 478.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after buying an additional 136,522 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $14,958,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 185,774.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 130,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 46.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. US Capital Advisors raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $88.83 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.60 and a 12-month high of $98.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.58.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

