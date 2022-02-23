EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3,843.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588,816 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of General Mills worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $67.34 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

