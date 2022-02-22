EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Body

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,444 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.2% in the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $54,612,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 400.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 54,399 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $215.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $163.12 and a 1 year high of $218.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.25.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

