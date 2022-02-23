EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

TROW stock opened at $142.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.55. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.28 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

