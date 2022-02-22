EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,888 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Body

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 65.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,888 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 128,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 14.5% in the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 19,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 19.8% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 12,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.08%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and have sold 96,903 shares valued at $8,470,538. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

