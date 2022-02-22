EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 21,999 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Body

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,765 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 21,999 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Truist Financial began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

Shares of NKE opened at $142.95 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.09. The company has a market cap of $226.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

