EPG Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHMF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF stock opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.71.

