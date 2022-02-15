EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

EPG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $102.53 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $89.51 and a twelve month high of $105.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.70.

