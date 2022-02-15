EPG Wealth Management LLC Invests $94,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 216.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of JEPI opened at $59.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.56. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $63.67.

