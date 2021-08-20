Epizyme Inc (EPZM): Price Up $0.08 (1.76)% Over Past Day, Up $0.11 (2.19)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for EPZM

Currently, EPZM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.11 (2.19%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

EPZM ranks 216th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

EPZM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, EPZM’s price is up $0.08 (1.76%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as EPZM has now gone down 8 of the past 10 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows EPZM’s price action over the past 90 days.

< EPZM: Daily RSI Analysis For EPZM, its RSI is now at 13.6.

EPZM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market