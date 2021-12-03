Epr Properties (EPR): Price Down $-0.16 (-0.35)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.03 (-0.07)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for EPR

At the time of this writing, EPR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.07%) from the hour prior. EPR has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Trading stocks, EPR ranks 150th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

EPR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, EPR’s price is down $-0.16 (-0.35%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as EPR has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Epr Properties’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For EPR, its RSI is now at 44.2553.

EPR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For EPR News Traders

Investors and traders in EPR may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

7 Best Robinhood Stocks to Buy That Pay Monthly Dividends

InvestorPlace – Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips If you”re looking to buy monthly dividend stocks, consider these Robinhood stocks: EPR Properties, Horizon Technology Finance, LTC Properties, Main Street Capital, Realty Income Corp, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, SL Green Realty. The post 7 Best Robinhood Stocks to Buy That Pay Monthly Dividends appeared first on InvestorPlace . More From InvestorPlace Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2 Says Buy THIS Now Man Who Called Black Monday: Prepare Now. #1 EV Stock Still Flying Under the Radar Interested in Crypto? Read This First

