Epr Properties (EPR): Price Now Near $48.18; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EPR

EPR (Get Ratings)’s 48.18 Epr Properties in the hour prior was especially unusual given the typical amount recorded over the past 30 hour. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as EPR has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

EPR ranks 34th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

EPR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, EPR’s price is up $0.73 (1.53%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Epr Properties’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< EPR: Daily RSI Analysis EPR’s RSI now stands at 68.0751.

EPR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

