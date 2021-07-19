EQT Corp (EQT): Price Down $-0.19 (-1)% Over Past Day, Up $0.35 (1.9)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for EQT

At the moment, EQT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.35 (1.9%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

EQT ranks 40th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

EQT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, EQT’s price is down $-0.19 (-1%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as EQT has now gone down 8 of the past 10 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on EQT; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows EQT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< EQT: Daily RSI Analysis EQT’s RSI now stands at 0.

EQT and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

