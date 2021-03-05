EQT Corp (EQT): Price Now Near $17.88; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EQT

At the time of this writing, EQT’s price is down $-0.84 (-4.49%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100, 20, 200 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

EQT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, EQT’s price is down $-0.4 (-2.18%) from the day prior. EQT has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows EQT’s price action over the past 90 days.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

