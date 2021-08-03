EQT Corp (EQT): Price Now Near $17.97; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EQT

Currently, EQT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.39 (2.22%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that EQT has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

EQT ranks 17th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

EQT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, EQT’s price is up $0.48 (2.74%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows EQT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< EQT: Daily RSI Analysis EQT’s RSI now stands at 29.0909.

EQT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For EQT News Traders

Investors and traders in EQT may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

EQT Corp.: Conservative Management Should Be Rewarded Not Punished

The Quarter EQT (EQT) reported earnings this past week (July 29th) that left the market underwhelmed. The stock dropped over 10%, with the big culprit seemingly the company’s hedging of 70% of gas prices for 2022 at levels apparently below where many on the street expected. The CFO gave the…

