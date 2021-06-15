EQT Corp (EQT): Price Now Near $21.75; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for EQT
At the time of this writing, EQT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.62 (-2.75%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row EQT has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 and 200 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
EQT ranks 104th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.
EQT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
Currently, EQT’s price is down $-0.65 (-2.9%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that EQT has seen 2 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows EQT’s price action over the past 90 days.
For EQT News Traders
