Equifax (EFX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Equifax to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EFX opened at $242.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.14. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax has a 52-week low of $161.87 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EFX. Morgan Stanley raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $264.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BNP Paribas cut Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.73.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

